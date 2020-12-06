Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home in Oakton, VA.Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Lord; devoted mother of Deborah, Andrew, Stephen, Sarah, Carolyn, Nancy and Michelle. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Colette was born in Waterville, Maine to Forestine and Antonio Caron. She met the love of her life, Chuck Lord, when he attended Colby College. After they married, their life together was full and adventurous. They lived together as a foreign service couple in Saipan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Laos, and Hong Kong. Colette was an excellent organizer, creating a warm and loving home, and sponsored many community and social events no matter the geographic challenge. Gracious and welcoming, Colette loved to socialize with her many friends and extended family, and always found time to thank those offering their services and support. She enjoyed being outdoors and especially loved the water, spending many summers at the Lord camp in Belgrade Lakes, Maine.A private Memorial Mass will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, VA 22181. The online guestbook is available at