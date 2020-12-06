1/
COLETTE LORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share COLETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Colette Elizabeth Lord  (Age 89)  
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home in Oakton, VA.Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Lord; devoted mother of Deborah, Andrew, Stephen, Sarah, Carolyn, Nancy and Michelle. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Colette was born in Waterville, Maine to Forestine and Antonio Caron. She met the love of her life, Chuck Lord, when he attended Colby College. After they married, their life together was full and adventurous. They lived together as a foreign service couple in Saipan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Laos, and Hong Kong. Colette was an excellent organizer, creating a warm and loving home, and sponsored many community and social events no matter the geographic challenge. Gracious and welcoming, Colette loved to socialize with her many friends and extended family, and always found time to thank those offering their services and support. She enjoyed being outdoors and especially loved the water, spending many summers at the Lord camp in Belgrade Lakes, Maine.A private Memorial Mass will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, VA 22181. The online guestbook is available at www.moneyandking.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved