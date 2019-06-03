The Washington Post

COLIN "Lee" JOHNSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for COLIN "Lee" JOHNSON.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
6320 Hanover Ave
Springfield, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

COLIN JOHNSON "Lee"  

Colin "Lee" Johnson, 74, of Clifton, VA passed away May 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmo and Evelyn Johnson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Mary and his devoted children Timothy Johnson and Karen Craig (Kyle). Lee served at the CIA for 27 years at the National Photographic Interpretation Center. A visitation with the family will be held on Friday, June 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 6320 Hanover Ave, Springfield, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on June 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Springfield, VA   (703) 941-9428
funeral home direction icon