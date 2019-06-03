COLIN JOHNSON "Lee"
Colin "Lee" Johnson, 74, of Clifton, VA passed away May 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmo and Evelyn Johnson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Mary and his devoted children Timothy Johnson and Karen Craig (Kyle). Lee served at the CIA for 27 years at the National Photographic Interpretation Center. A visitation with the family will be held on Friday, June 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 6320 Hanover Ave, Springfield, VA.