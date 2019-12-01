

COLIN HERBERT MARKS



Colin was born on October 8, 1933 in Cardiff, Whales, to Edna Davies and Herbert Marks, passed away after a long battle with Myelofibrosis on November 3, 2019. He died peacefully in his home in Aspen Hill, Maryland, surrounded by his loving family at 8:10 a.m.

Colin lived in Pittsburgh and attended Carnegie Mellon University before obtaining a doctorate in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maryland where he subsequently taught for almost 50 years. As a professor, he was renowned for his capacity as a teacher, receiving many awards from his students and for his contribution to the development of the truck fairing, an aerodynamic device that improves fuel economy of semi-trailer trucks.

Colin loved his family and friends dearly and was treasured by them for his kindness, warmth, loyalty, and sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Bienvenida Diana (Minnie), his son Evan Marks, child of his first marriage to Linda Whelan, and his two step-sons Juan Diana and Jose Dominguez.

Services will be held on January 18, 2020 at St. Camillus parish with a Catholic Mass beginning at 12 p.m. and a celebration of his life taking place in the Camellia Room at 1:15 p.m. Contact Evan Marks at 443-983-7537 for details.