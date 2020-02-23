

Colin Mackenzie Pitcairn



On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Colin Mackenzie Pitcairn of Ellicott City, MD passed away surrounded by his devoted family. He is the loving brother of Anne (James) Tobin and Sarah (John) Herring; beloved uncle of Sean (Rachel), Meghan (David), and Colin (Pilar) Tobin, Allison (Dan) Gunnarsson, and Emily (Brett) Getlan; and dear nephew of Rosalie Pitcairn Wallace and Mary Pitcairn Hogar. He is also survived by many other adoring cousins in Oregon, California, Washington, Australia, and England. He was a vibrant and passionate individual with countless friends across the globe. His warm spirit, loving nature, and passion for life will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Clare Pitcairn.