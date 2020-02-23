Colin Mackenzie Pitcairn
On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Colin Mackenzie Pitcairn of Ellicott City, MD passed away surrounded by his devoted family. He is the loving brother of Anne (James) Tobin and Sarah (John) Herring; beloved uncle of Sean (Rachel), Meghan (David), and Colin (Pilar) Tobin, Allison (Dan) Gunnarsson, and Emily (Brett) Getlan; and dear nephew of Rosalie Pitcairn Wallace and Mary Pitcairn Hogar. He is also survived by many other adoring cousins in Oregon, California, Washington, Australia, and England. He was a vibrant and passionate individual with countless friends across the globe. His warm spirit, loving nature, and passion for life will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Clare Pitcairn.
Family and friends will be received at Pumphrey's Rockville Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD on Thursday, February 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. A service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 4001 Franklin St, Kensington, MD 20895 on Friday, February 28 at 1 p.m. Immediately following the service, a celebration of Colin's life will be held at Manor Country Club 14901 Carrolton Road, Rockville, MD 20853. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Histiocytosis Association which raises awareness and funds for research of rare diseases, similar to and including the one that took Colin's precious life too soon. You can make a donation in his memory using this link: https://www.histio.org/pages/donate-nowgift-in-memory
