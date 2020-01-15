Colleen Victoria Foster
Born March 3, 1990 in Arlington, Virginia, passed into God's arms there on December 31, 2019. She is survived and beloved by her parents, David and Martha Foster; her brother, Kenneth, and his fiancé, Michelle Wei; grandmothers Frances Tyahla and Hazel Foster; uncles and aunts Carolyn Foster Goolsby (Danny), Mary Foster Pennoyer (Ken), Mark Foster, Martha Foster, Tim Tyahla (Linda), and David Tyahla (Lizbet); and cousins Kathleen Goolsby, Andrew Tyahla, Megan Tyahla, and Ben Tyahla.
Family and friends will celebrate Colleen's life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington, VA 22207. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Colleen to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington or Shenandoah University. For more information and to share memories with Colleen's family please visit https://tinyurl.com/ColleenFosterObit