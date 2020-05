COLLEEN M. MELTON 2/28/1957 ~ 5/18/2020Officers and members of Local #26 IBEW are hereby notified of the death of Retired Sister Colleen M. Melton. Friends may call at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. 301-632-6624, where service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.J.F. Dabbs, F.S.