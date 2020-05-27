Colleen Michelle Melton
Of Washington, DC entered eternal rest on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sibley Memorial Hospital after a valiant fight with cancer. She was born February 28, 1957 to Magdaline and the late Clyde Thames. Educated in Prince George's County, she graduated from Suitland Senior High School in 1975. Michelle was an accomplished Master Electrician, retiring in 2019 after 35 years. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Melton; daughter, Shauna Kiett; grandchildren; brother, Dion; a host other loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A. in Waldorf, MD.