The Washington Post

COLLEEN MELTON (1957 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for COLLEEN MELTON.
Service Information
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Memorial service
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:30 PM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A
Waldorf, MD
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Colleen Michelle Melton  

Of Washington, DC entered eternal rest on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sibley Memorial Hospital after a valiant fight with cancer. She was born February 28, 1957 to Magdaline and the late Clyde Thames. Educated in Prince George's County, she graduated from Suitland Senior High School in 1975. Michelle was an accomplished Master Electrician, retiring in 2019 after 35 years. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Melton; daughter, Shauna Kiett; grandchildren; brother, Dion; a host other loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A. in Waldorf, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD   (301) 632-6624
funeral home direction icon