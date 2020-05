Collis Leon Junior Kee



Passed away at the age of 76 on May 5, 2020. Collis was born as the third of five children to Harry and Virginia Kee on September 18, 1943 in Branchville, VA.

Collis Kee is survived by his brothers James (Yvonne) and Leroy (Carrie) Kee; wife of 54 years Carol Kee; children, Devonna and Reginald Kee; grandchildren, London Hardy, Josiah and Maiyah Kee; and countless loved ones.

Due to COVID-19, the interment will be private. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled.