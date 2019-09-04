The Washington Post

COLONEL SAND (1936 - 2019)
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
8:15 AM
The Old Post Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
The Old Post Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery
COLONEL ROBERT B. SAND  

Colonel Robert B. Sand, 82, died peacefully in his Arlington, VA home on April 17, 2019. A career Air Force Officer and Decorated Command Pilot, he served in the Korean War, the Vietnam War and was the recipient of the Legion of Merit.
He was born on October 13, 1936 in Chicago, IL to Burwyn and Anna Sand. He attended Steinmetz High School in Chicago and joined the Air Force in 1958 where he served until his retirement in 1985. He was a long-standing member of the Army Navy Country Club, an avid golfer, and voracious reader. He also tutored students at the local grade school in mathematics.
Colonel Sand is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn H. Sand; his children, Christine Fletcher, Mark Sand (Jane), and Nancy Lewis (Stephen); and his six grandchildren, Cooper Kearns, Matt Brazil, Kimberly Kearns, Michael Brazil (Taylor), Daniel Kearns and Amelia Sand. He is preceded in death by his sister, LaVerne Ridge.
Colonel Sand's funeral will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in the Old Post Chapel (8:15 a.m. arrival recommended). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bob Woodruff Foundation, 1350 Broadway, Suite 905, New York, NY 10008. Please add Robert Sand to the memo line or donate on-line at bobwoodrufffoundation.org/donate/.
