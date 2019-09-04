

COLONEL ROBERT B. SAND



Colonel Robert B. Sand, 82, died peacefully in his Arlington, VA home on April 17, 2019. A career Air Force Officer and Decorated Command Pilot, he served in the Colonel Robert B. Sand, 82, died peacefully in his Arlington, VA home on April 17, 2019. A career Air Force Officer and Decorated Command Pilot, he served in the Korean War , the Vietnam War and was the recipient of the Legion of Merit.

He was born on October 13, 1936 in Chicago, IL to Burwyn and Anna Sand. He attended Steinmetz High School in Chicago and joined the Air Force in 1958 where he served until his retirement in 1985. He was a long-standing member of the Army Navy Country Club, an avid golfer, and voracious reader. He also tutored students at the local grade school in mathematics.

Colonel Sand is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn H. Sand; his children, Christine Fletcher, Mark Sand (Jane), and Nancy Lewis (Stephen); and his six grandchildren, Cooper Kearns, Matt Brazil, Kimberly Kearns, Michael Brazil (Taylor), Daniel Kearns and Amelia Sand. He is preceded in death by his sister, LaVerne Ridge.