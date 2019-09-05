COLUMBUS J. COLLINS, JR.
Peacefully, Thursday, August 29, 2019, Columbus J. Collins, Jr. of Silver Spring, MD, entered into eternal rest. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years; Betty J. Collins, his children, Tracey Collins, Vincent Strothers, Gwendolyn M. Stoner, and Katerra Caple; two sisters, a brother, five sisters in-law and one brother in-law; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Ken-Gar, 3922 Hampden Street, Kensington, MD 20895. Arrangements entrusted to Snowden Funeral Home P.A.