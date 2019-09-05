The Washington Post

COLUMBUS COLLINS Jr. (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ken-Gar
3922 Hampden Street
Kensington, MD
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ken-Gar
3922 Hampden Street
Kensington, MD
Notice
COLUMBUS J. COLLINS, JR.  

Peacefully, Thursday, August 29, 2019, Columbus J. Collins, Jr. of Silver Spring, MD, entered into eternal rest. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years; Betty J. Collins, his children, Tracey Collins, Vincent Strothers, Gwendolyn M. Stoner, and Katerra Caple; two sisters, a brother, five sisters in-law and one brother in-law; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Ken-Gar, 3922 Hampden Street, Kensington, MD 20895. Arrangements entrusted to Snowden Funeral Home P.A.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 5, 2019
