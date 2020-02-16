The Washington Post

CONCETTA "Connie" PHILION (1923 - 2020)
Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Ashburn, VA
View Map
Notice
Concetta Dominica D'Orazio  
Philion "Connie"  

Connie passed away at the age of 96, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Her husband Norman J. Philion Jr. predeceased her in 1985. She is survived by her three sons Norman, John, and Tom Philion; and her daughter Christine Philion-Dufour. She is also survived by her brothers Silvio and Robert D'Orazio. Visitation is Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, Virginia. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Ashburn, Virginia at 11 a.m. For more complete information, please go to
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
