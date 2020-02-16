Concetta Dominica D'Orazio
Philion "Connie"
Connie passed away at the age of 96, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Her husband Norman J. Philion Jr. predeceased her in 1985. She is survived by her three sons Norman, John, and Tom Philion; and her daughter Christine Philion-Dufour. She is also survived by her brothers Silvio and Robert D'Orazio. Visitation is Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, Virginia. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Ashburn, Virginia at 11 a.m. For more complete information, please go to