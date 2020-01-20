

Connie Feldman Levine



November 17, 1920 - January 16, 2020

On Thursday, January 16, 2020 of Atlanta, GA. Wife of the late Dr. Jack Levine; mother of Sandra Herman, Robert (Frankie) Kretzmer and Joanne (Jim) Steiner; chosen mother of Judy (Dr. David) Mermelstein, Drs. Dale (Alan) Singer, Nancy Zivitz and Dr. Charles (Tammy) Levine; sister of Jeanette (Henry) Levin, A. Samuel (Sara) Feldman and Dr. Irvin (Miriam) Feldman; grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 13.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 12 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. Family will be observing Shiva following the service until 8 p.m. at Woodmont County Club, 1201 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad, 5020 Battery Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.