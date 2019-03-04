Connie L. Miller
On Saturday, March 2, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved wife of the late James H. Miller; mother of James G. Miller, Gary L. Miller (Barbara) and the late Gene B. Miller; sister of Marion Sapp, Darlene Teed (Truman), James Sapp (Patsy) and the late Robert Sapp (Audrey); grandmother of James T. Miller, Laura A. Miller, Kathryn L. Miller (Eric), Kelly N. Miller-Martin (Jonathan), William B. Miller (Nicole) and Lindsey M. Miller. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.