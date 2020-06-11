

CONNIE L. MORRIS (Age 70)

Passed away on June 6, 2020, from complications from a head injury resulting from a fall. Born on January 31, 1950, Connie was a life-long resident of Alexandria, Virginia. She is survived by her loving husband Nick Morris of Alexandria, Virginia; her son Luke Morris of Alexandria, and daughter Nicole Morris of Arlington, Virginia; her stepson Michael Morris and his wife Mandy, who live in Rixeyville, Virginia; her step-grandchildren Sam and Hannah Morris; and her mother-in- law Barbara Morris. Connie is also survived by three brothers, David Larrick, Jeff Larrick, and Chris Larrick, all living in Alexandria, and by her sister Jane Larrick, living in Venice, Florida. She is predeceased by her mother, Betty; her father, Henry, a World War II pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps; and her brother Steve. Following her graduation from Edison High School, Connie worked for the U.S. Coast Guard in Alexandria, and then provided administrative support for a law firm. Connie and Nick Morris were married October 22, 1976. Connie was a devoted wife and mother, and a key member of the Morris family in Alexandria. She also helped Nick in his real estate development business. Connie and Nick lived happily together for their entire 44 years of marriage. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to the Salvation Army in honor of Connie Morris.



