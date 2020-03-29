Connie Zucker Reider
Passed away at home on March 24, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, March 11, 1947 to Henry and Harriet Zucker, Connie grew up surrounded by a large and loving family.
Renowned local portrait and event photographer, and author of two books "In Shadow and Light"; and "Wisdom of the Sages". Connie also created Inscape-The Healing Art of Photography; a retreat program for spiritual healing and renewal.
Connie was surrounded by her daughters, Rachel and Abbey, son-in-law, Jamie, granddaughters, Aubrey and Ellery, partner, Rick Bamberger, close friend, Betty Adler; and the virtual love and devotion of her spiritual community. For information on charitable donations, please visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/conniereider
or JohnMTaylorFuneralHome.com
. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.