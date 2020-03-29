

Connie Zucker Reider



Passed away at home on March 24, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, March 11, 1947 to Henry and Harriet Zucker, Connie grew up surrounded by a large and loving family.

Renowned local portrait and event photographer, and author of two books "In Shadow and Light"; and "Wisdom of the Sages". Connie also created Inscape-The Healing Art of Photography; a retreat program for spiritual healing and renewal.