

CONNIE SUGRACIA Rimmer (Age 85)



Of Locust Grove, VA, departed this Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her residence. Connie was preceded in death by her husband George W. Rimmer; mother and stepfather, Ada L. Carroll Roberts and Stewart Roberts; son, Semorey (Mo) Rimmer and brother, John W. Haskins. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, George K. Rimmer, Jr. (Valerie) of Alexandria, VA and Dontell Rimmer (Teresa) of Fort Washington, MD; two daughters, Yasmin Rimmer Jones of Locust Grove, VA and Wynn Gray of Alexandria, VA; four grandchildren, Enjolie N. Ervin (Roger) of Pittsburgh, PA, Julian Jones of Lorton, VA and India A. Daniels (Bryson) of Woodbridge, VA; niece, Renee McNair (James) of Colchester, CT; cousin, Anthony Dove of Alexandria, VA and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Faith United Methodist Church, 7010 Harrison Ln, Alexandria, VA 22306. Interment Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, serving Northern VA. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913