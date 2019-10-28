Connie Hobbs Schaefer (Age 50)
Of Rockville, MD passed away on October 23, 2019. Survived by her loving parents, Philip W. and Gail Merriken Hobbs. Predeceased by her grandparents, Robert and Myrtle Hobbs and George and Elnora Merriken. Relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, MD.