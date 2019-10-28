The Washington Post

Connie Schaefer

Service Information
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD
20882
(301)-948-3500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
Notice
Connie Hobbs Schaefer (Age 50)  

Of Rockville, MD passed away on October 23, 2019. Survived by her loving parents, Philip W. and Gail Merriken Hobbs. Predeceased by her grandparents, Robert and Myrtle Hobbs and George and Elnora Merriken. Relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 28, 2019
