The Washington Post

CONNOR HAINES (1996 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONNOR HAINES.
Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kenwood Golf and Country Club
Bethesda, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Connor Ashby Haines  
1996 - 2019  

Connor Ashby Haines, 23, of Rockville, MD, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Mountain Rest, South Carolina, near Whetstone Academy, a therapeutic boarding school where he served as an Outdoor Activities Coordinator. At Whetstone Academy, and throughout his life, Connor had a profound, positive impact on the lives of his students, his colleagues, and especially his family, and dear friends. Connor is survived by his mother, Amy Chamberlin of Rockville MD; his father Peter Joshua Haines of Coalville UT; brother Brent Haines; sisters Paige and Brooke Haines; stepfather David Davis; grandparents; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will gather for a memorial reception on Sunday, October 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Kenwood Golf and Country Club in Bethesda, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Connor's honor can be made to Whetstone Academy, 186 Brians Lake Rd, Mountain Rest, SC 29664
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.