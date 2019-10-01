

Connor Ashby Haines

1996 - 2019



Connor Ashby Haines, 23, of Rockville, MD, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Mountain Rest, South Carolina, near Whetstone Academy, a therapeutic boarding school where he served as an Outdoor Activities Coordinator. At Whetstone Academy, and throughout his life, Connor had a profound, positive impact on the lives of his students, his colleagues, and especially his family, and dear friends. Connor is survived by his mother, Amy Chamberlin of Rockville MD; his father Peter Joshua Haines of Coalville UT; brother Brent Haines; sisters Paige and Brooke Haines; stepfather David Davis; grandparents; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will gather for a memorial reception on Sunday, October 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Kenwood Golf and Country Club in Bethesda, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Connor's honor can be made to Whetstone Academy, 186 Brians Lake Rd, Mountain Rest, SC 29664