

CONRAD HIPKINS (Age 85)



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home in Washington, DC. Conrad was born in 1933 in Orange, NJ. Graduated from Rutgers University in 1955, majoring in mathematics. He was employed for many years in scientific computing and he founded Automated Sciences Group, a government contracting firm. He had an active social, volunteer and philanthropic life and was especially vested in the Higher Achievement Program.

Conrad is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Constance; daughter, Audrey; sons, Conrad Kenneth, Chris, Colin, Paul and Governor; 10 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, at Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Viewing 10 a.m. until service 11 a.m. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rutgers University Foundation, Conrad Hipkins Endowed Scholarship #600632. 360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. #323 Newark, NJ 07103.