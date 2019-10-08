

Conrad A. Leongini, DDS



Conrad Anthony Leongini passed away on October 4, 2019, at the age of 80 with his wife of 55 years by his side.

Conrad was born in Washington DC on June 13, 1939 to Joseph and Dorothy Leongini. He graduated from Archbishop John Carroll High School in 1957, George Washington University in 1961, and Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1965.

He is survived by his wife, Carol and his children, Catherine Pels (Ken), Peter, Annette Riblett (Greg), Marybeth, and Anthony (Emily). He was the proud grandfather of Callahan and Colin Pels, Coleman, Gabriella and Vincent Riblett and Conrad and Stella Leongini.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 W. Braddock Rd. in Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor.