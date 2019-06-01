Constance E. Boatwright
(Age 72)
Peacefully passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Sister-in-law of Barbara Dent-Hyche and Sharon Dempsey; aunt of Richard Jones, Samuel Dalton, Peggy McGougan, Sandra Osborne, Nancy Dalton, and Barbara Dalton. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. On Monday, June 3, 2019 friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 215 Rhode Island Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.