The Washington Post

CONSTANCE BOATWRIGHT

  • "I am so very sorry for the recent loss of your loved one...."
    - Dorothy
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
215 Rhode Island Avenue, NW
Washington, DC
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
215 Rhode Island Avenue, NW
Washington, DC
Constance E. Boatwright  
(Age 72)  

Peacefully passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Sister-in-law of Barbara Dent-Hyche and Sharon Dempsey; aunt of Richard Jones, Samuel Dalton, Peggy McGougan, Sandra Osborne, Nancy Dalton, and Barbara Dalton. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. On Monday, June 3, 2019 friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 215 Rhode Island Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on June 1, 2019
