

Constance Boucher "Connie"

(Age 90)



Of Front Royal, Virginia, formerly of Fairfax, Virginia, passed on to eternal life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal with Father Phillip Cozzi officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Boucher was born on June 29, 1929 in Concord, New Hampshire to the late George and Mary Reardon Long. She was also preceded in death by her cherished husband, Pierre C. Boucher; daughter-in-law, Goyena Boucher; two sisters, Mary Nadeau and Anne Murphy and two brothers, George and Jim Long.

She was a dedicated member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She participated actively in the Legion of Mary, was a Eucharistic Minister, loved taking Communion to the nursing home, and volunteered with the Front Royal Crisis Pregnancy Center.

In her earlier years, she worked as a nurse at Fairfax Hospital, and bred, raised, and sold golden retrievers. All her life, she was an active member of the Catholic Church, to which she was devoted. Her favorite expression was "faith, family, and friends."

Survivors include her five sons, Pete (Krista) Boucher of Midlothian, Virginia, Tim (Millie) Boucher of Cornwall-on- Hudson, New York, Rob Boucher of Front Royal, Vince Boucher of Owings, Maryland and Bill (Marina) Boucher of Roanoke, Virginia; daughter, Maryann (Gary) Grimes of Wake Forest, North Carolina; 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online in Connie's memory to the Front Royal Pregnancy Center.