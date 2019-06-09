

CONSTANCE MAE FUNDERBURK



Passed away on Wednesday, May 29,2019. Survived by children, Leslie Funderburk-Rush (Demetrius), Lisa Funderburk-Robinson, Lee Goins (Eric); grandchildren, Desiree, Brittney, Latasha, Malik, Benjamin, Mark, Jr., and Heaven; sister, Dorothy Kennedy; nieces Belinda and Noel; nephews, Michael and Dwayne and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Lee

Funderburk; mother Mildred Campbell and sister Norma L. Coley. Memorial Service on Monday, June 17, 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave NW, Washington, DC.