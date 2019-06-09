The Washington Post

CONSTANCE FUNDERBURK (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONSTANCE FUNDERBURK.
Service Information
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Ave NW
Washington, DC
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

CONSTANCE MAE FUNDERBURK  

Passed away on Wednesday, May 29,2019. Survived by children, Leslie Funderburk-Rush (Demetrius), Lisa Funderburk-Robinson, Lee Goins (Eric); grandchildren, Desiree, Brittney, Latasha, Malik, Benjamin, Mark, Jr., and Heaven; sister, Dorothy Kennedy; nieces Belinda and Noel; nephews, Michael and Dwayne and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Lee
Funderburk; mother Mildred Campbell and sister Norma L. Coley. Memorial Service on Monday, June 17, 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave NW, Washington, DC.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD   (301) 632-6624
funeral home direction icon