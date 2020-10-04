1/1
CONSTANCE "Connie" GARRETT
1931 - 2020
Constance Ruby Garrett "Connie"  
Died September 29, 2020 of pancreatic cancer at her home in Potomac, MD. Her beauty, wit, intellect and vivacity are unforgettable to those who knew her. She was a rare gem. Born January 4, 1931 to Ida Dunes and Morris Ruby in Mahanoy City, PA, Connie attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, graduating with an Education degree in 1954. She taught elementary school in Massapequa, NY until her marriage to Charles W. Garrett in 1955. In the early years of marriage, Connie gave birth to four daughters while making many geographic moves that included Oak Ridge, TN, Yellow Springs, OH and Ann Arbor, MI. She ultimately settled in Bethesda, MD in 1963. Connie divorced in the early "70s and returned to school at the University of MD, obtaining a Master's degree in Special Education. She then taught in Montgomery County Public Schools until retiring in 1991.Connie was active in Montgomery County's group of parents with Deaf and Hard of Hearing children, advocating for equal opportunities in education. She always had creative instincts and a deep love of the arts. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing and was a great dancer. She was naturally curious and always asked questions, a trait she passed on to her children. Connie leaves behind her sister, Helen Siswein; her daughters, Barbara, Linda, and Laura Garrett, Leila Garrett-Stevens; and grandchildren, Mallory, Tristan, William and Owen.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be sent to Compassion & Choices https://compassionandchoices.org/.Due to Covid-19, there are no services planned. A memorial website is hosted by the family at conniegarrett.forevermissed.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thibadeau Mortuary Service, P.A.
124 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(301) 495-4950
