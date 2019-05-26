The Washington Post

CONSTANCE HALL (1932 - 2019)
CONSTANCE EUGENIA HALL  

Constance Eugenia Hall, age 86, a 30-year resident of Centreville, VA passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at Arbor Terrace in Manassas, VA. She was born on December 12, 1932 in Raymond, WV. She was the daughter of the late John William Farmer and Virgie Mae Trader Farmer. She attended school in Montgomery and Kimberly, WV. She was married for 59 years to her beloved husband, the late Guy Eugene Hall. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Gail Fletcher and husband Robert, and Susan Morlang. She is also survived by two grandsons, Matthew and Zachary. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Gatens Funeral Home in Poca, WV.
