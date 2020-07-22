CONSTANCE JONES

Joined our heavenly father on July 1, 2020. She was 93.She is survived by her four children, Gwendolyn S. Skinner, Barbara J. Hanson, Jennifer E. Penn and William E. Jones; two sons-in-law, Donald L. Penn and Kelvin Page; eight grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a goddaughter, Sylvia Walker. All of her siblings proceeded her in death. Her husband, Rev. William E. Jones was received by the Lord in 2000.A funeral service will be held in the chapel at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation at 9:30 a.m., funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required to be worn.