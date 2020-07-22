1/1
CONSTANCE JONES
Deaconess Emeritus  Constance Elizabeth Payne Jones  
Joined our heavenly father on July 1, 2020. She was 93.She is survived by her four children, Gwendolyn S. Skinner, Barbara J. Hanson, Jennifer E. Penn and William E. Jones; two sons-in-law, Donald L. Penn and Kelvin Page; eight grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a goddaughter, Sylvia Walker. All of her siblings proceeded her in death. Her husband, Rev. William E. Jones was received by the Lord in 2000.A funeral service will be held in the chapel at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation at 9:30 a.m., funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required to be worn.www.fort-lincoln.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
3018645090
