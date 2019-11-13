The Washington Post

CONSTANCE "Conni" KANARIS (1946 - 2019)
Service Information
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE
19958
(302)-645-9520
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
The Greek Orthodox Church of St. George
7701 Bradley Boulevard
Bethesda, MD
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
The Greek Orthodox Church of St. George
7701 Bradley Boulevard
Bethesda, MD
Notice
CONSTANCE A. KANARIS "Conni"  

Passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Conni was born on March 12, 1946 in Washington, DC to Bessie and the late Michael Ahiouris. She was the beloved wife of the late Alexandros Kanaris; loving mother of Michael Cook and Kenneth Cook; and stepmother of Alexi Kanaris; cherished grandmother of Sava, Basil, Taki and Ethan; devoted sister of Audrey Jalepes and Helen Charuhas (Peter). Conni is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
 
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at The Greek Orthodox Church of St. George, 7701 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Surfers Healing, P.O. Box 1267, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92693, or surfershealing.org, or a .
 
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2019
