Constance King

Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rehoboth Baptist Church
621 Alabama Avenue, SE,
Washington, DC
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Rehoboth Baptist Church,
621 Alabama Avenue, SE
Washington, DC
CONSTANCE L. KING  

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Beloved mother of Barbara "Peaches" DeLilly, Richard DeLilly (Zelia) and Saunsurae Robinson (Gardell); Also survived by 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Blount; sister-in-law, Shirley DeLilly; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by son, James DeLilly; brother, Melvin DeLilly and sister, Barbara Anne DeLilly. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 4 at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 621 Alabama Ave. SE., Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by HODGES & EDWARDS.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2019
