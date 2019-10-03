CONSTANCE L. KING
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Beloved mother of Barbara "Peaches" DeLilly, Richard DeLilly (Zelia) and Saunsurae Robinson (Gardell); Also survived by 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Blount; sister-in-law, Shirley DeLilly; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by son, James DeLilly; brother, Melvin DeLilly and sister, Barbara Anne DeLilly. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 4 at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 621 Alabama Ave. SE., Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by HODGES & EDWARDS.