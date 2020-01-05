CONSTANCE T. LAWS
Retired DC Public Schools Educator
Peacefully passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Beloved mother of Linda Laws-Mckoy, Lauren J. and Laurece T. Laws;. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and church family. She was the mother of the late Laurence M. Laws. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave., NW. Visitation beginning at 9 a.m.; immediately following, service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be held on Monday, January 13 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery at 12 noon.