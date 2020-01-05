The Washington Post

CONSTANCE LAWS

Service Information
Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home - Washington
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-882-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Ave., NW.
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Ave., NW.
Interment
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
CONSTANCE T. LAWS  
Retired DC Public Schools Educator  

Peacefully passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Beloved mother of Linda Laws-Mckoy, Lauren J. and Laurece T. Laws;. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and church family. She was the mother of the late Laurence M. Laws. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave., NW. Visitation beginning at 9 a.m.; immediately following, service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be held on Monday, January 13 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery at 12 noon.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020
