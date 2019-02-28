Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONSTANCE McWORKMAN.



Constance McWorkman



Constance Bacheller McWorkman of Gaithersburg, MD died on February 15, 2019 of natural causes. She was 95. Born September 25, 1923 in Great Falls, Montana, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Mabel Batcheller. Connie was married to the late William O. McWorkman. She is survived by her son William B. McWorkman and her daughter Heidi L. McWorkman, grandchildren Kristen Herbert (John) and Melanie Scarborough (Justin), and great grandchildren Kahler, Grace and Milo.

Connie's life was filled with laughter and love for her family and friends. She was a warm, loving and accepting person who would do anything to help someone in need.

A celebration of life will be held at the Guild Memorial Chapel at Asbury Methodist Village - 211 Russell Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m.