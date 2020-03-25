CONSTANCE MILLER
On Monday, March 16, 2020 Constance Miller entered into eternal rest. She was the loving and devoted mother of Angela Miller, Carrington Miller, and Gwendolyn (Mark) Reid. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole, Brandi, Cameron, and Aaron, her siblings Gertrude, Yvonne, Patricia, Jayvester, Ronnie and Leon, and many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life and legacy. Professional services have been entrusted to the BIANCHI FUNERAL SERVICE.