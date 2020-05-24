

Constance Elizabeth Trilling Moore (Age 73)



Of Mineral, VA died Saturday May 16, 2020 at her residence. Born August 5, 1946 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Paul Trilling and Mary Helen Fisher Trilling. Mrs. Moore retired as a school bus driver, route supervisor, area coordinator from Fairfax, Loudoun and Louisa Counties. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Flood Moore, one daughter, Kimberly Ann Williams and husband, Darryl of Louisa, VA two sons, Mark Joseph Moore of Spotsylvania, VA Christopher Robert Moore and wife, Jessica of Louisa, VA two brothers, Joseph Trilling, Robert Trilling, four sisters, Mary Ann Lansinger, Joan Wooten, Margaret Miller, Diane "Bubba" Tehaan, five grandchildren, Anthony Michael Vicchiarelli, Justin Wayne Williams, Jessica Lee Williams, Melissa Zrios, Jaxon Fisher Moore, two great-grandchildren, Collin James Nordt, McKenna Leigh Nordt and a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by one brother, James Trilling and two sisters, Jane Ponton and Gayle Taylor.

A Mass will be held at a later date at St. Jude Catholic Church in Mineral, VA followed by a celebration of life.