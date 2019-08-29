The Washington Post

Constance Simms

Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Park Road Community Church
1019 Park Rd NW
Constance C. SIMMS  

Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 19, 2019. She is survived by three sons, Anthony, Tyrone and Charles Simms; three daughters, Sharon (Wayne Thomas), Karen (Milton Armstrong), and Lydia Simms; 25 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Copeland, a host of other relatives and friends. She will lie in state Saturday, August 31 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Park Road Community Church, 1019 Park Rd NW. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Suitland, MD. Services Entrusted to Horton Funeral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 29, 2019
