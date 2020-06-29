CONSTANCE "CONNIE" TAYLOR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CONSTANCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Constance A. Taylor  "Connie"  
Quietly on Saturday, morning June 6, 2020 Connie peacefully entered into eternal rest. Mother of Pamela Cambridge, April Taylor (preceded in death), and Monique N. Taylor,. Survived by a host of family and friends. On Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. family may receive friends at Marshall-March Funeral Home of MD, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Mt Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC. www.marshallmarchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved