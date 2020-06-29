Constance A. Taylor "Connie"
Quietly on Saturday, morning June 6, 2020 Connie peacefully entered into eternal rest. Mother of Pamela Cambridge, April Taylor (preceded in death), and Monique N. Taylor,. Survived by a host of family and friends. On Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. family may receive friends at Marshall-March Funeral Home of MD, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Mt Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC. www.marshallmarchfh.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 29, 2020.