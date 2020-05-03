CONSTANCE MARIE TRAPANI
(Age 87)
On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore P. Trapani, Jr; mother of Michelle Rivest, Salvatore Paul Trapani, III, Lisa Stacy, and Christina Pendleton. Grandmother of Kellie Caldwell, Kevin Rivest, Casey Rivest, T. Edward Stacy Jr, Phillip Stacy, Allison Stacy, Lindsay Savage, Justin Trapani, Michael Pendleton; great grandmother of five; step sister of the late Dorothy Padgett and Eugene Melito. Aunt and great aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Private graveside service will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the .