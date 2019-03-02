Constance Turner
Peacefully entered into eternal rest peaceful at home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hubert Turner. Constance was preceded in death by her husband, brother Wilbur Ford Jr., son, Julian and his wife, Nina. She is survived by her sons, Hubert (Janice) and Keith, and daughter, Natalie Denise (William); siblings, Carolyn Williams, Gloria (Charles) Lewis, Cynthia Gould, Renee (James) Falwell, Regina (Michael) Saizan, Constance Starks, Anthony (Ollie) Gould, Cornell Ford, Bernard (Gina) Ford and Dale (Debbie) Ford; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grands. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 4001 Franklin St., Kensington, MD. Viewing is at 10 a.m. and services will be held at 11 a.m..