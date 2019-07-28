The Washington Post

CONSTANCE WASHINGTON

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Road
Landover, DC
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Road
Landover, DC
CONSTANCE L. WASHINGTON  
"Connie"  

On Monday, July 22, 2019; the beloved mother of Erin L. (Kimberly) Washington, aunt of Stephen Boyd; lifelong friend of Robert Johnson, II and devoted relatives Willie and Cynthia Dinkins. She is also survived by other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Connie's Life Celebration on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Road, Landover, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to CinderellaFoundation.org. Online guestbook available at
Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
