Constance Dolores Wilcher
(Age 81)
On Friday, December 13, 2019, of Lanham, MD, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Paul T. Wilcher, Jr.; mother of Roland Wilcher, Paul T. Wilcher, III and the late Paul E. Wilcher; grandmother of Paula Wilcher. Also survived by a host of loving relatives. Relatives and friends may call at Northwood Presbyterian Church, 1200 University Blvd, West, Silver Spring, Friday, December 20, from 10 to 11 a.m.; where the Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.