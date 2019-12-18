The Washington Post

CONSTANCE WILCHER

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Northwood Presbyterian Church
1200 University Blvd, West
Silver Spring, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Northwood Presbyterian Church
1200 University Blvd, West
Silver Spring, MD
Notice
Constance Dolores Wilcher  
(Age 81)  

On Friday, December 13, 2019, of Lanham, MD, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Paul T. Wilcher, Jr.; mother of Roland Wilcher, Paul T. Wilcher, III and the late Paul E. Wilcher; grandmother of Paula Wilcher. Also survived by a host of loving relatives. Relatives and friends may call at Northwood Presbyterian Church, 1200 University Blvd, West, Silver Spring, Friday, December 20, from 10 to 11 a.m.; where the Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 18, 2019
