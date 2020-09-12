CONSTANTINE KALPAXIS

Of Washington DC, on Friday, August 28, 2020. Born in Moulki, Greece on September 12, 1950. Loving husband of Janis Kalpaxis (43 years). Also survived by brother-in-law, Laurence, sister-in-law, Nicolina, and nieces, Sara and Emily Tumminia; and by many friends here and abroad. He received his Bachelor and Master degrees in Electrical Engineering from George Washington University. He was owner of an architecture, engineering, and construction management company. He loved holidays in his native land and travelling extensively with Janis. They made many friends along the way. Due to Covid 19, at a later date his remains will be brought to his homeland for services. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,