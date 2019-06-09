

CONSTANTINE PETER VRETOS

"Dino" (Age 79)

Teacher - Counselor - Coach



Constantine Vretos died suddenly May 4, 2019 from heart failure while at the Inova Alexandria Hospital. Dino was born in Newport News, Virginia on June 17, 1939 to Mary and Peter Vretos. His father and grandparents were Greek immigrants from Sparta. Dino was a proud member of the Newport News High School Typhoons' Class of 1957, Randolph-Macon College Class of 1961, and the William and Mary Graduate School of Education. After serving in the U.S. Army, Dino taught for 35 years in the Fairfax County Schools (Ft. Hunt High School and Lee High School). Above all, he loved being the father of two daughters and grandfather of three. Dino could accomplish anything he set his mind to: star high school and college football player, talented baritone singer in many choirs, inspiring biology teacher, and a committed and caring counselor of teens. He was an avid golfer, tennis player and cook.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Linda; daughters, Victoria (Kyle) Opel, and Joanna; grandchildren Emma, Alexander and Natalie, two sisters and four sisters-in-law, a brother and three brothers-in-law, and nine nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St Mark's Lutheran Church in Springfield, Virginia. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Chancel Choir at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5800 Backlick Road, Springfield, Virginia, 22150 or to the Foundation for Fairfax County Public School's Kids in Needs Fund, 8115 Gatehouse Road, Suite 5101, Falls Church, Virginia 22042.