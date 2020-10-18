CONSTANTINOS SVOLIS



Constantinos George Svolis

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Constantinos (Gus) George Svolis loving husband, Father and Grandfather passed away with the Lord at age 90. Gus was born August 17, 1930 in Siatista, Greece. Gus was one of six children to the late George and Anastasia Svolis, of Kozani Greece, he is preceded in death his brothers and sisters, Athan, Agnoula, Alexandra, and Michael. He is survived by his loving wife Voula of 57 years, son, George Svolis, daughter, Anastasia, son-in-law George Giatas, son Bill Svolis, two grandsons, Constantinos (Dean), Stavros, and sister Katina Lavantsiotis of Thessaloniki Greece, many nieces, and nephews and cousins. Gus grew up in Kozani, Greece, during the 1930s and 40s of WWII, and the Greek civil war. Gus emigrated to the US June 1951 to Alexandria, VA were his Uncles and Aunts lived. His first job was at the Hollywood restaurant, he also worked as the maï¿½ï¿½tre d at the Casino Royal and the Bayou night club in DC, and then Bargain Center in old town Alexandra.Gus worked and lived the American dream, he was the founder of Gus & Gus Place in Rehoboth Beach, DE, a business witch he started in May of 1956, and witch he continued to work with his wife Voula, his kids George, Staci, Bill, son-in-law, George and his grandson, Dean for 63 years until a severe stroke forced him to be bed ridden. His devotion and love for his family was immeasurable. He loved to hunt, fish, and was a fan of the Washington Redskins and the Washington Capitals. Our father was a great handyman and could fix anything and If couldn't he would watch and learn. Gus loved to dance from ballroom dancing to Greek dancing and he was always the first one on the floor. He loved being Greek and was very proud of his Greek heritage. Gus was a member of the Order of Ahepa Mt. Vernon Chapter 370 and was a 50 year lifelong member. He was a member of the Macedonian Association of the Greater Washington, DC area. Our father is quoted "Gus & Gus was his life and when summer rolls around each year, my family grows, because all my old friends and customers are a big part of my summer family. I looked for familiar faces on the boardwalk everyday". Visitation will be held October 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Katherines Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041 and the funeral service will be as followed at 12 p.m. and is open to all friends and family who wish to attend. There will be a Makaria following funeral services and we are practicing safe distance as much as we can. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Katherines Greek Orthodox Church.



