CONVERSE M. WEST (Age 87)  

On Friday, March 8, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved companion of Julia Williams; brother of Robert West; uncle of Arthur and David West; loving step-grandfather of Tommy and Joseph; step-father of Theresa, Mark, and Gerard D'Alessandro. Relatives and friends may call at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302 on Friday, March 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service the following day at the funeral home chapel, Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Special Olympics. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019
