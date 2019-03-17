CONVERSE M. WEST (Age 87)
On Friday, March 8, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved companion of Julia Williams; brother of Robert West; uncle of Arthur and David West; loving step-grandfather of Tommy and Joseph; step-father of Theresa, Mark, and Gerard D'Alessandro. Relatives and friends may call at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302 on Friday, March 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service the following day at the funeral home chapel, Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Special Olympics. Please view and sign the family guestbook at