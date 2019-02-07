CORA BOYCE

CORA LOU BOYCE  

Formerly of Lanham, MD and originally from Washington DC on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She retired from the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission (MNCPPC) in 1996.
Beloved wife of the late Charles Boyce. Loving mother of Lauri (Dave) Via, the late Linda Boyce and Lisa (Steve) Schell. Grandmother of Chris, Steve and Kelli Via; Carli and Andrew Schell. She is also survived by her brother, Albie Thompson and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 10401 Armory Ave., Kensington, MD at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , www.alz.org
Religious Service Information
St Paul's United Methodist Chr
10401 Armory Ave
Kensington, MD 20895
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 7, 2019
