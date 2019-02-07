

CORA LOU BOYCE



Formerly of Lanham, MD and originally from Washington DC on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She retired from the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission (MNCPPC) in 1996.

Beloved wife of the late Charles Boyce. Loving mother of Lauri (Dave) Via, the late Linda Boyce and Lisa (Steve) Schell. Grandmother of Chris, Steve and Kelli Via; Carli and Andrew Schell. She is also survived by her brother, Albie Thompson and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 10401 Armory Ave., Kensington, MD at 11 a.m.