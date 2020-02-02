The Washington Post

CORA BRYANT

Guest Book
Service Information
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC
28150
(864)-649-1433
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church
7707 Allentown Road
Ft. Washington, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church
7707 Allentown Road
Ft. Washington, MD
View Map
Notice
CORA LEE BRYANT  

On January 26, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence in Elloree, South Carolina. She is survived by her husband, Edward Bryant and her loving children, Janette Barnes, James Hall (Kim), Vernon Hall and Demetrius Hall (the late Cornelius Hall III), 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. service at Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7707 Allentown Road, Ft. Washington, MD 20744. Interment Private.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020
