CORA LEE BRYANT
On January 26, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence in Elloree, South Carolina. She is survived by her husband, Edward Bryant and her loving children, Janette Barnes, James Hall (Kim), Vernon Hall and Demetrius Hall (the late Cornelius Hall III), 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. service at Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7707 Allentown Road, Ft. Washington, MD 20744. Interment Private.