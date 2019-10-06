CORA ANN GUERRA (Age 98)
On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Cora Ann Guerra went to her heavenly home to be with the Lord. She was the middle of three children born to the late Frances and Theodore Shepherd, all of whom predeceased her. She leaves cherished memories with her loving and devoted daughter, Bertha; her extended family and a multitude of friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation: 9:30 a.m., Mass: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC.