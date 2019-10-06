The Washington Post

CORA GUERRA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CORA GUERRA.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Gabriel's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gabriel's Catholic Church
26 Grant Circle NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

CORA ANN GUERRA (Age 98)  

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Cora Ann Guerra went to her heavenly home to be with the Lord. She was the middle of three children born to the late Frances and Theodore Shepherd, all of whom predeceased her. She leaves cherished memories with her loving and devoted daughter, Bertha; her extended family and a multitude of friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle NW, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation: 9:30 a.m., Mass: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.