Minister CORA E. MOORE
Minister Cora E. Moore of Bowie, MD, formerly of Brandywine, MD, transitioned to the Kingdom on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted daughter, Tia M. Watson; grandchildren, Jiamond and John Watson, II; two sisters, Dorothy Moore and Shirley Blair-Brown, and a host of close family and friends. Celebration of Life for Cora E. Moore will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Union Bethel AME Church, 6810 Floral Park Road Brandywine, MD. Visitation will continue on Monday July 15, 2019 at Union Bethel AME Church, Brandywine, MD from 10 a.m. until Homegoing Service 11 a.m. Interment Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery Accokeek, Maryland. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, MD 20608.