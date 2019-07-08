The Washington Post

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Isle of Patmos Baptist Church
1200 Isle of Patmos Plaza
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Isle of Patmos Baptist Church
Notice
CORA LEE SEGEARS  

On Monday, June 24, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Benjamin Segears, Sr. and was predeceased by her children, Bobby, Tyrone and Charles. Mother of Benjamin Jr. and Theodore. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, one sister, two sisters-in-law; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Isle of Patmos Baptist Church, 1200 Isle of Patmos Plaza, NE. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on July 8, 2019
