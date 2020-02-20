CORA JUNE WILLIAMS
Cora June Williams, age 19 months, of Frederick, MD, on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of Jason and Maeve Williams; granddaughter of Jerry and Elizabeth Williams of Silver Spring, MD and Michael and Virginia Riley of Olney, MD; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Olney, Maryland 20832, where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 noon. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,